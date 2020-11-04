(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Approaching the holidays in 2020 and some tried-and-true seasonal happenings are definitely being transformed in a number of creative ways – allowing for safe, festive fun along with continued support of local merchants. The Glow Owosso Committee is approaching the holiday season through a conscientious and creative re-thinking of several downtown traditions given the ongoing pandemic.

In a recent meeting via Zoom, Josh Adams and John Hankerd, both members on the committee, discussed Glow Owosso plans. Have no fear – this committee is introducing several exciting events that are reflective of Glow Owosso traditions. The downtown Owosso holiday ambiance will continue and be available to the public, just in different ways.

The annual Glow Owosso Parade is taking on a new identity. “Kick-off” for the parade will be Friday, Nov. 27, but the change is that the public is invited to cruise through Owosso to enjoy the lights of stationary parade floats, along with residential and/or organizational holiday displays from their own vehicles. Feel free to light up or decorate the family car, as well.

A cruise map will be made available for the parade cruise and judging will still take place on Friday. A number of floats and displays will be located in the downtown area, but the city is literally the limits this year. Some of the displays will be up beyond Friday evening for those who want to enjoy the area after the initial hooray. Civic groups, churches, businesses and residents are invited to participate in display designs. Families are welcome to work on displays together. Glow Owosso is suggesting keeping group numbers low and maintaining safe protocols.

Along with the Glow Owosso Parade Cruise, downtown merchants will continue the tradition of window decoration with a contest amongst businesses. Of course, the public is welcome to stroll around the downtown area.

Santa will be in attendance on Friday, as well. Santa will be safely located in front of the Armory on Water Street. Vehicles can pull up, deliver a letter to Santa in his mailbox and offer him a friendly wave. A letter template will be available on the Glow Owosso Facebook page, but any note or drawing would be welcome. Santa can’t hold children on his lap this year – but he will be glad to read all those letters.

The Glow Owosso 5K Run/Walk is now planned for Saturday morning, Nov. 28. The run will take place near the front of the Armory. All participants will have a computer chip on them, allowing for no specific start time. This staggered start approach helps avoid a large grouping. The chip will record the start and stop time. In previous years, between 120 and 170 runners have participated in this event.

The tree lighting ceremony in the downtown plaza is planned in advance of the Friday Glow Parade Cruise and will be available to the public through a Facebook Live feed on Thanksgiving night. Please do not attend in-person.

Dates to keep in mind:

• Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help decorate and clean up downtown Owosso for the holiday season. Lunch will be provided.

• Thursday, Nov. 26 will mark the virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony via Facebook.

• Friday, Nov. 27 will be the Owosso Glow Parade/Cruise.

• Saturday, Nov. 28 is Small Business Saturday and the Glow 5K Run/Walk.

Watch for further holiday updates in the Independent newspapers.