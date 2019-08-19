THE 16TH ANNUAL LABOR DAY BRIDGE WALK is fast approaching and, once again, the popular event will be offered free of charge to participants, thanks to the Bridge Walk’s annual sponsor, the Owosso-Corunna Meijer. Event organizer Donna Kerridge (center) and her husband, Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, joined Meijer store director Tracey Simon and Meijer team members on Wednesday, Aug. 14 to formally announce the event, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 2.

Registration for the Bridge Walk will start at 7 a.m. on Sept. 2 and runners will step off at 8 a.m., following a cannon ball kick-off. Walkers will begin their journey in Owosso by first crossing the Heritage Footbridge – located next to the Shiawassee Arts Center in Curwood Castle Park – before traveling 3.5 miles along the James Miner nature trail to McCurdy Park in Corunna.

Persons of all ages and skill levels regularly join in the Labor Day Bridge Walk fun, and participants are encouraged to walk, run, push a stroller or even bring people-friendly dogs. Parking in Owosso will be available at Owosso Middle School, at 219 N. Water St., and at the Matthews Building, at 308 W. Main Street.

At the end of the walk/run, there will be an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for participants in the Corunna Community Center at McCurdy Park. Children five years old and younger will eat free, children six to 10 can eat for $5 and everyone else can eat for $7 per person.

Transportation from McCurdy Park is being provided by Indian Trails, which will shuttle Bridge Walk participants back to their vehicles between 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the low cost of $2 per rider.

To register for the 2019 Labor Day Bridge Walk or purchase this year’s commemorative t-shirt, stop by Corunna City Hall, 402 Shiawassee St. in Corunna. The t-shirts cost $7 each, with 2X and 3X sizes available for $10 apiece. All proceeds from t-shirt sales will go toward maintenance of the trail.

Questions can be directed to Donna at (989) 277-9557.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)