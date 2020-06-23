THE 17TH ANNUAL LABOR DAY Bridge Walk will not take place this September, organizer Donna Kerridge has announced, due to the ongoing global health crisis. Donna has organized the end-of-summer Bridge Walk for the past 16 years, and the leisurely, family-friendly local tradition regularly draws participants from all over mid-Michigan. Regretfully, and after much consideration, Donna has decided that the 17th Labor Day Bridge Walk will have to wait until next year.

The Bridge Walk course runs along the James Miner nature trail from Owosso to Corunna, over a distance of 3.5 miles. And while the open-air course could presumably have allowed for ample social distancing, traditional post-walk staples – such as the pancake breakfast hosted in McCurdy Park and the motor coach shuttle – could have compromised the health of Bridge Walk participants.

Even though this year’s event will not take place, Donna hopes that doesn’t stop anyone from trekking the course on their own this Labor Day. To follow the traditional Labor Day Bridge Walk course, begin at Curwood Castle Park in Owosso, in front of the Shiawassee Arts Center, cross the Heritage Footbridge and follow the James Miner trail to McCurdy Park in Corunna.

Shown leading the 2016 Labor Day Bridge Walk over the Shiawassee River in Owosso, via the Heritage Footbridge, are (from left) city of Perry Mayor James Huguelet, County Clerk Caroline Wilson and Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth.

(Independent File Photo/Graham Sturgeon)