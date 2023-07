STATE REPRESENTATIVE Brian BeGole, of Antrim Township (middle), welcomed Bennington Township Clerk Donna Ash (right) and Shiawassee County Commissioner District 6 Cindy Garber to the state Capitol on Tuesday, June 20. BeGole serves the 71st District in the Michigan House, which includes portions of Shiawassee, Saginaw and Genesee counties.

(Courtesy Photo)