REP. BRETT ROBERTS, serving in the 65th District in the Michigan House of Representatives, also spoke during the Lincoln Day Dinner event at the Comstock Inn on Monday, March 5. Roberts is a sixth-generation farmer who also owns and operates the Dairy Queen in Charlotte. He resides on the family farm in Eaton Township with his wife and two children.

Roberts is eager to reintroduce vocational opportunities, including skilled trades, to fight for better road construction, government fiscal responsibility, and to help small business owners. He has entered the Michigan Senate race against Barrett and Rossman-McKinney.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)