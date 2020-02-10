BRENT MOWINSKI, the president of Mowinski Financial, hosted an open house on Friday, Jan. 31 at his business’s new Westown location, at the intersection of W. Main and Cedar streets. The two-story brick building was built in the early 1900s and formerly housed a movie rental business and an arcade, and most recently a hair and tanning salon.

Mowinski purchased the building in April 2019 and had the space gutted and completely remodeled by Telford Construction. The interior of the building was remodeled over the course of four months, and Brent and his staff moved into the new office the first week of December. Mowinski Financial was previously located on N. Washington Street in downtown Owosso. The first floor of the building has been completed, and Mowinski is in the process of turning the second floor into apartments.

A Westown mixer/ribbon-cutting was held on Thursday, Jan. 30, with the help of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Mowinski held the open house to show off the new space to the community, show appreciation to their clients and thank the community for its continued support. Mowinski also shared that he is already working with neighboring business owners on the continued revitalization of Westown.

Brent grew up locally and is a graduate of Central Michigan University. Mowinski, a certified financial planner, opened Mowinski Financial 10 years ago. He previously worked as a teacher and coach for four years before deciding to help people with their financial and insurance needs and solutions. Mowinski Financial offers financial planning, investment management and insurance/lending services. Mowinski also operates a second office in Okemos.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)