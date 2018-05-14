BRENDAN DEWLEY, a senior at Owosso High School, was one of the few speakers who voiced support for wind energy in Shiawassee County during the May 8 Planning Commission meeting. During his prepared statement, Dewley noted that studies have shown “no harmful impacts on human health.” Dewley stressed that clean energy is needed to limit the affects of global warming and he used humor to help him make his point.

He shared that, according to one study, “117 turbines catch fire around the world each year. That is nearly .06 percent of all turbines in the world. These odds say Owosso could be next, as turbines only have a 99.94 percent chance of not catching fire.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)