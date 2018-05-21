BRENDAN DEWLEY was presented with the Donald Cook Scholarship by the Cook Family Foundation on Thursday, May 10 during the Foundation’s annual scholarship dinner. Dewley is a senior at Owosso High School, and he will use his $20,000 Donald Cook Scholarship to attend the University of Michigan College of Literature, Science & the Arts.

The dinner was held at the Owosso Country Club, with more than $192,000 in scholarships handed out to 21 Shiawassee County high school seniors who will be attending the University of Michigan following graduation. At least one student from each school district in Shiawassee County received a scholarship, and the group included three class valedictorians and two salutatorians. The students are all enrolled in either the U of M College of Engineering, the U of M College of Kinesiology or the U of M College of Literature, Science & the Arts.

Justin Horvath, a U of M graduate and the president/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, gave the opening remarks, and the evening’s featured speaker was Dr. Martin Philbert, the U of M Provost and Executive Vice-President.

The 2018 Cook Family Foundation scholarship recipients are: Byron High School seniors Olivia Howard and Ian Wilsdon; Chesaning senior Nathan Martin; Corunna seniors Ramneet Chauhan, Christopher Mars and Michael Miller; Durand senior Nicholas Mazzara; Laingsburg seniors Ryan Kingsbury, Matthew Nickols and Emma Smith; Morrice senior Spencer Wood; New Lothrop seniors Michael Kieffer and Rebekah Riley; Ovid-Elsie senior Kathryn Beeman; Owosso seniors Jake Bacigal, Abigail Brainerd, Daniel Clevenger and Damien Moore; and Perry senior Trent Ivy.

Dewley was joined by Cook Family Foundation Executive Director Tom Cook (left) and Bruce Cook, the president of the Cook Family Foundation Board of Directors, prior to dinner on May 10.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)