THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Health Department held its Breastfeeding Walk in McCurdy Park on Thursday, Aug. 2 in celebration of Breastfeeding Awareness Month in Michigan. Jennifer Babcock, a Certified Lactation Counselor and Shiawassee County WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, organized the annual event for the fourth year.

The concept of the statewide event – developed by hospitals, WIC agencies, the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, community stakeholders and community coalitions – is to acknowledge the importance of breastfeeding for the health and wellbeing of both mothers and children.

A large number of residents turned out for the 2018 Breastfeeding Walk in McCurdy Park, which was graced by moderate temperatures and dry weather.

Shown on Aug. 2 during the Breastfeeding Walk at McCurdy Park is (top row, from left) Tiffany Hanson, Melissa Slater, Lauri Rubelman, Kristen Woodbury, Renee Harrison, Terri Horton, Jennifer Babcock, Samantha Ardelean, Madison Van Epps and Amanda Rockol. In the front row (from left) is Michele Griffin, Katie Plashek, Grace Czubachowski, Nicole Greenway, Julie Brown and Jennifer Babcock’s daughter.

(Courtesy Photo)