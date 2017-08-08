AUGUST IS BREASTFEEDING AWARENESS Month in Michigan, and to promote accurate education on the topic, the Shiawassee County Health Department held its Breastfeeding Walk in McCurdy Park, Corunna on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The concept is to acknowledge the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well being of both mothers and children.

The Michigan Breastfeeding Network has announced a statewide initiative, including hospitals, WIC agencies, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), community stakeholders, coalitions, and the Shiawassee County Health Department to provide continuity of care for mothers and babies.

Jennifer Babcock (left), Certified Lactation Counselor and Shiawassee County WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, organized the annual event. This is now her 4th year as head organizer. Babcock shared that she was happy to see such a good turnout and she was thankful that the weather cooperated and it wasn’t too warm outside. “We’re always happy to hold this event and create awareness for the entire community,” she said. Babcock is a mother of three breastfed children.

Lauri Rubelman (right), representing WIC, displayed the new design for the breastfeeding awareness t-shirts. The shirts were printed by Hankerd Sportswear in Owosso with a supporting grant from the Owosso Walmart.

A few area vendors participated in the event, also. People of all ages were there to gather information and further a community cause.

The Shiawassee County Health Department Personal Health Services Division is located on Mack Street in Corunna.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)