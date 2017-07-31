In celebration of the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of mothers and children, Shiawassee County Health Department will be hosting the 9th Annual Breastfeeding Awareness Walk on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from noon until 2 p.m. at McCurdy Park. Everyone in the community who supports breastfeeding or who wants to learn more about breastfeeding is invited.

According to Governor Snyder in his Breastfeeding Awareness Month Proclamation, Michigan is committed to reducing infant mortality and increasing the health of mothers and babies through education and support of breastfeeding and collaboration between hospitals, businesses, community agencies, and coalitions and health care providers to provide consistent and accurate information.

For more information, contact Jennifer at jbabcock@shiawasseechd.net or (989) 743-2428.