BRANDON MARKS has announced that he will be running for re-election as the District 4 representative on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. Marks has made it a priority to follow through on the promises he made during his initial campaign in 2016. As the chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee, Marks helped lead the county to a “true balanced budget,” without taking from the county’s Delinquent Tax Fund. He and his fellow commissioners have worked closely with Sheriff Brian BeGole to improve the Sheriff’s office, and the board has found creative solutions to the county’s budget constraints, making it possible for the county to “live within its means, while also finding ways to provide important services.”

“Shiawassee County has been a wonderful home to me, my wife and our two children,” said Marks. “I love living here, and I am always thinking of ways to improve the county I have called home my entire life. I have really enjoyed being your commissioner and working hard to make Shiawassee County a great place to live for everyone. I can also confidently say that I understand the issues we face in our communities, as well as the great opportunities that lie ahead.”

If re-elected, Marks plans to continue in his strong support of our county’s veterans, making sure they are provided the services and respect they have earned. Also, he and the board will continue the fight against the opioid crisis by raising awareness, holding big pharmaceutical companies accountable and supporting Judge Matt Stewart’s drug court, in addition to the many other issues that are important to the citizens of District 4 and all of Shiawassee County.

“I want everyone to know that their voice is being heard,” emphasized Marks. “I promise to continue focusing on the issues that are important to my constituents, and I remain committed to being a servant of Shiawassee County and a neighbor who is always accessible, honest and ready to work hard.”

Marks (far right) can be seen during the Byron Family Fun Day in July 2017, along with (from left) fellow commissioner Jeremy Root, Rep. Ben Frederick and Sheriff BeGole.

(Independent File Photo)