MORE THAN 350 Boy Scouts and volunteers spent the morning of Saturday, April 27 cleaning up McCurdy Park in Corunna as part of their annual Earth Day Camporee, which was organized by the Water and Woods Field Service Council for the fourth time. The group was comprised of 29 Scout troops from all over the state. The Scouts stayed two nights at McCurdy Park. The large group of Scouts and volunteers were able to clean the 35-acre park in a little more than three hours, and they spent the remainder of their weekend playing team-building games, learning about nature and earning merit badges.

This panoramic photo taken by Scout leader Jon-Claude Howd, of Troop 212 from Fenton, shows the Scouts on the morning of April 27 following the conclusion of the customary flag-raising ceremony, which was conducted by Corunna VFW 4005. On top of being a patient and dedicated Scout leader, Jon-Claude is rather artistically inclined, having created the official Earth Day Camporee 2019 uniform badge, which features the historic Shiawassee County Courthouse.

Following their cleanup, the scouts all filed into the Corunna Community Center at McCurdy Park for lunch, courtesy of major event sponsor Tony Young and Young Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC of Owosso, which supplied hot dogs and buns for the entire group of Scouts and volunteers.

To learn more about Scouting opportunities in Michigan, visit www.michiganscouting.org.

(Courtesy Photo)