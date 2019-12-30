RICK BOWDEN, the owner of Bowden’s Body Shop in Lennon, was among the many volunteers who put together holiday baskets for needy families at Venice Township Hall on Saturday, Dec. 21. The group formed an assembly line of sorts to fill the baskets quickly and efficiently. In approximately one hour, the group had organized more than 30 baskets filled with an assortment of holiday food and toys.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)