BOOKS & BEANS in Owosso is the most recent addition to the long list of Toys for Tots drop-off locations throughout Shiawassee County. Opened recently by Rep. Ben Frederick and his wife, Lydia, the Books & Beans is located at 108 N. Washington St. in downtown Owosso and is one of more than 150 Shiawassee County Toys for Tots drop-off locations. Items donated will be collected by members of Owosso Masonic Lodge 81, which is located at the intersection of Washington and Mason streets in downtown Owosso.

“We are happy to be a part of the Toys for Tots collection this year. With Books & Beans just opening, we expect plenty of foot traffic, so hopefully we can be a worthwhile partner this year and for years to come,” shared Rep. Frederick.

Toys donated will be picked up by the Masons and transported to the Toys for Tots Toy Store, which is being housed in the Shiawassee County Readiness Center/MP facility, located at 675 W. Corunna Ave. in Corunna.

Shown at Books & Beans on Dec. 3 are (from left) Ben and Lydia Frederick, Books & Beans Operations Leader Danielle Caswell, Mason Harold Wilson, Toys for Tots of Shiawassee County Coordinator Gerald Alcorn and Lance Gilmore, also with Toys for Tots, along with Mason Jason Hart in front.

Upcoming Toys for Tots sign-ups will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Angel’s Hands Outreach, located at 819 W. Main St. in Owosso; from 5 to 7 p.m. at the HQ Fun Bunker, located at 1006 N. Saginaw St. in Durand; from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at D-Railed Bar & Grill, located at 111 N. Saginaw St. in Durand; and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at American Legion Post 248, located at 1240 Grand River Ave. in Laingsburg.

For more information, search for “Toys for Tots Shiawassee County” on social media.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)