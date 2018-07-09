BOOKS AT BRYANT has been a tremendous success in its second year, with more than 150 children taking advantage of the free after school program each of the first two weeks. Books at Bryant runs from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday night, through Aug. 16, at Bryant Elementary, 925 Hampton Ave. in Owosso. The program is a collaboration between the Owosso Public Schools and Baker College, with Owosso Public Safety and the Michigan State Police contributing as well. This year, the program is also being supported by Farmers Insurance Brent Singer Agency of Owosso, which donated $1,500, and the Cook Family Foundation, which donated $500.

OPS created the program in 2017 to prevent “summer slide” experienced by students after the extended summer break from school. Participating children receive an age-appropriate book and ice cream, which they then enjoy with their family anywhere on the Bryant Elementary campus. While youngsters certainly enjoy free books and sugary treats, last year’s exit surveys showed that, for many children, their favorite part of Books at Bryant was spending time reading with their family.

Shown enjoying the Books at Bryant experience for their first time on Thursday, June 29 are (from left) Claire Woodworth, a 1st-grader at Central School; Kennedy Buza, a 2nd-grader at Emerson Elementary; Delaney Buza, who is entering kindergarten at Emerson; and Max Woodworth, who will attend preschool in Owosso this fall. The children were attending Books at Bryant with their grandmother, Jo Ellen Smith, and great aunt, Theresa Graham (far right).

All children under 12 years of age are invited to participate in Books at Bryant.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)