by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Downtown Owosso is again home to a small, independent bookstore, thanks to Rep. Ben Frederick and his wife Lydia, who had a soft opening of their Books & Beans bookstore and café earlier this month. Books & Beans, located at 108 N. Washington St., will fully open to the public on Black Friday, Nov. 29. The leadership team for Owosso Books & Beans includes Ben and Lydia, Operations Leader Danielle Caswell (left) and her husband Kelen (not pictured), and former Owosso Books and More owners Dave and Dianne Acton, who will serve as facilitators and process mentors.

Owosso Books & Beans is heavily focused on community events, as well as patron-driven curation of titles. Already, despite only being open on a limited basis, Rep. Frederick shared that no less than 12 individuals have stepped forward to serve as expert curators. The team hopes to build upon the success of Owosso’s former bookstore.

“Lydia and I have been excited about the renewal we have seen in downtown Owosso and throughout this county for many years,” said Rep. Frederick. “We can think of no better business to bring to our community than a vibrant and welcoming bookstore café. Our team is excited to serve others in a warm and inviting atmosphere which mingles the familiar scent of craft coffee and baked goods with that of the printed page.

“Owosso Books & Beans strives to offer a place for real connection and relationship,” explained Ben in a social media post announcing the store’s soft opening. “Our team wants to help you explore and learn. We want to share great books and beverages with you. We want to know what great books you’re reading and what you’d like to see in our store.

“We are a small independent bookstore. Our selection will be carefully curated by our team and a group of energetic community members who will bring their backgrounds and interests to the forefront to ensure our books and other offerings are of the highest relevance and value. We will have the ability to order from a selection of millions of titles, both in and out of print – deliverable to our store or your home within 24 to 48 hours. We will host numerous special events with featured authors, thought leaders and specialists of every stripe.

“We are also a cafe. We will have specialty blends and classic roasts, with a focus on dessert coffees in partnership with our dear friends at Foster Coffee Company in Owosso. We will highlight the latest in emerging craft beverage offerings, including cold brew, teas, french press and even a classic soda pop fountain with numerous flavors. We will have a full espresso bar, along with a 3D printer for customized images on your latte (above). We plan to incorporate nitro and kombucha options in the future. We will have a selection of baked goods of the highest quality made with loving hands. All of this while being completely transparent about our locally-sourced ingredients and while offering delicious sugar free/diabetic-friendly alternatives.”

Owosso Books & Beans is currently open on a limited basis, in the afternoons on weekdays and early in the day on weekends. Ben reports that he is currently working with his curators to place book orders, but in the meantime, the store has a wonderful selection of books written by local authors, as well as several works of art created locally.

The bookstore will offer a diverse, dynamic, well though-out selection of publications that will include approximately 20 genres to start, including magazines. Frederick also noted that he is still welcoming topical experts from throughout the community to serve as curators. And after years of arriving home from work every evening to a dark downtown, Rep. Frederick plans to buck that trend and keep Owosso Books & Beans open into the evening. Official hours of operation and other developments will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to The Independent for further details, or search for “Owosso Books & Beans” on social media.