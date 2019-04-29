THE FRIENDS OF THE CORUNNA District Library (CDL) is having a book sale on Thursday, May 9; Friday, May 10; and Saturday, May 11. The book sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11. Over 2,000 books will be offered for a donation per book or $3 for a bag full.

The bookstore has hundreds of children books, sports, romance and autobiographical books, with hardcover and paperback novels written by many well-known authors. There will also be numerous craft, quilting and home decorating books, as well as a selection of vintage/collectable books, plus DVDs, audiobooks and CDs. The bookstore will be closed from Wednesday, May 1 to Wednesday, May 8 to get ready for this super sale.

Shown at the Corunna branch of the CDL is Friends of the Corunna District Library President Mary Ziegler.

(Courtesy Photo)