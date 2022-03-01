(Courtesy Photo)

The Bancroft Branch of the Community District Library will host Matthew Ball, “The Boogie Woogie Kid,” on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. Ball is a pianist and singer who performs a family program of New Orleans Song, Boogie-Woogie and Swing Dance Era favorites.

Seating is limited so preregistration is encouraged. Registration can be made online under Events at mycdl.org or by calling the library at (989) 634-5689.

For more information about Ball visit www.boogiewoogiekid.com.