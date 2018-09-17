A body was found in a wooded area by a property owner checking trail cameras in the 14000 block of S. Chapin Road in Saginaw County on Sunday, Sept. 10. Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel and Michigan State Police searched the scene and the case remains under investigation.
As of press time for this publication, the remains have not been identified. It is possible the body was there for a very long time.
