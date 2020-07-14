The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meets on the first floor of the Surbeck Building at 201 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna.

The July schedule, which is also available on the Shiawassee County Administration social media page, begins at 5 p.m., Monday, July 13 with Economic & Physical Development and Finance & Administration. At 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, Public Safety & Courts and Health & Human Services will meet. At 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, the Committee of the Whole will meet and at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 16, the Board of Commissioners will meet.

The public is welcome to attend. Meetings are available on YouTube, too. Meeting agendas are available at www.shiawassee.net. Check under the Government heading for Board of Commissioners. Most of the time, agendas are posted the Friday prior to meetings.