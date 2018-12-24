THE 2019-2020 Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners was sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 13 by Clerk Caroline Wilson. The new board will convene for the first time for an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 3 in the Surbeck Building in downtown Corunna.

Those sworn in on Dec. 13 include (from left) John Plowman, District 7; Marlene Webster, District 1; John Horvath, District 2; Brandon Marks, District 4; Gary Holzhausen, District 3; and Jeremy Root, District 5. Cindy Garber, commissioner-elect for District 6, was sworn in by Judge Terry Dignan on Friday, Dec. 21.

Webster and Garber are both new to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, Marks, Holzhausen and Root are current commissioners, and Plowman and Horvath have both served previously, most recently in 2016.

