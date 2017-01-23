The Friends of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail will be holding elections at their annual membership meeting on Wednesday, March 8 to fill vacancies for three directors, whose terms will expire in March of 2017. Each of the vacancies is for three year term positions in Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties. Individuals interested in running for these positions must reside in one of these three counties and if elected, would represent their respective county at monthly meetings. If you are interested in running for one of these positions, please email us at cistrail@gmail.com no later than Friday, Feb. 3. Please include background information on any past experience that would relate to trail board activities.

The Friends Group is a nonprofit 501c3 organization whose mission is to promote the use and enjoyment of a safe, multi-use trail for non-motorized recreation along the Fred Meijer CIS Trail between Ionia and Owosso.