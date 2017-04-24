Shiawassee Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root and Vice Chairman Mike Bruff will hold weekly office hours on the first floor of the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna. The two will make themselves available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every Wednesday, as well as from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the Fridays following the board’s monthly meetings, which usually fall on the second week of the month.

Several commissioners have spoken recently about residents and county committee applicants possibly being too intimidated to address the full board in front of the public, so the office hours will give persons a chance to speak more intimately with the two aforementioned commissioners.