The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage. In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross now through Thursday, Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting redcrossblood.org, or by calling (800) 733-2767. To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Those wishing to donate can do so on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Oliver Woods Retirement Village, 1310 W. Oliver St. in Owosso, between 10 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.; as well as at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St. in Perry, between noon and 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.