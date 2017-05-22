Before busy summer schedules set in, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to roll up a sleeve to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need. Donors of all blood types are needed now to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving cancer treatment.

Giving blood is an easy and thoughtful way to honor a loved one who has relied on blood products, to follow in the example of a family member who gives regularly, or to simply help others.

As a thank you, those who come out to donate May 26 through 30 will receive a Red Cross-branded visor, while supplies last. Persons can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or by calling (800) 733-2767. Donors can then also visit www.redcrossblood.org/cedarfair to enter to win one of three grand prize packages for four to Knott’s Berry Farm in California or Cedar Point in Ohio.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Shiawassee County include: from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at Young Chevy Cadillac Buick GMC, 1500 E. Main St. in Owosso; from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park, 457 Emma Dr. in Corunna; or from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the Durand VFW Post #2272, 923 N. Saginaw St. in Durand.

Additionally, upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Flint area include: from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at Hurley Medical Center Auditorium, 1 Hurley Plaza; from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at McLaren Flint, 401 S. Ballenger Hwy.; from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the Flint Blood Donation Center, 1401 S. Grand Traverse Rd.; from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at Baker College, G1050 W. Bristol Rd.; and from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 at the Flint Blood donation Center.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.