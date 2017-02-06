CORUNNA’S BRANDON BLAIR announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that he will play football at Northwood University in the fall, where he will play on the offensive line. Blair was a four-year starter on the Cavaliers football team, starting 36 games on the varsity team. He was also a two-time captain of the track team, and is currently competing as a heavyweight on the school’s wrestling team.

Blair helped anchor the Cavaliers’ offensive line from his right tackle position, and he expects to play the same position at the next level, though he acknowledges he will need to improve his strength and footwork to make the transition. He is undecided on which field of study he will pursue, but he is contemplating working towards a degree in business management.

Blair’s coaches gushed about his knowledge of the game and his leadership abilities. Varsity head football coach Kyle Robinson said of Blair, “For years people are going to talk about how good our offensive line was in 2016, and Brandon was a big part of that. He knows the game inside and out, and he was always willing to teach the younger players. He made everyone around him better. With most talented players his age, it is all about “me,” but I have never seen Brandon make it about him. He is one of the most humble, accountable kids I have ever coached, and his ability to teach will serve him well throughout his life. I will miss Brandon tremendously, but even more than his athletic talent, I will miss his character and the bond we have developed over the years.”

Shown with Brandon during the signing ceremony are (from left) his grandfather, Fred Blair Sr.; his father, Fred Blair Jr.; his grandmother, Donna Blair; and his brother, Fred Blair III. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)