The Michigan Artist Blacksmith Association will be putting on a blacksmith demonstration and workshop on Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. The demonstrations will be held in the blacksmith shop at the Corunna Historical Village in Corunna.

Nathan Cox, from Corunna, has been working the anvil since 2008. Self-learning in his dad’s garage then advancing with Arthur Johns of Elsie, Nathan will have an assortment of knives, hooks, and even a camping grill for viewing at the blacksmith shop.

At the event, Cox will be demonstrating how to fashion a eagle bottle opener from a 2 x 4 inch piece of metal and showing the public a wide range of blacksmithing skills. After the demo, adults and teens who would like to try their hand at blacksmithing will have an opportunity at the three stations that Nathan and MABA blacksmiths will provide.