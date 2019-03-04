NEW LOTHROP High School seniors Joely Angst and Charleigh Birchmeier committed to play softball at Mid-Michigan Community College on Thursday, Feb. 21 in front of their friends and family in the New Lothrop High School media center. The teammates will join the Mid-Michigan Community College softball team, which is preparing for its first season of collegiate competition.

Joely and Charleigh were introduced by New Lothrop Athletic Director Andrew Severn, who noted that both girls worked very hard to earn the opportunity to play at the next level. The next to speak was the girls’ softball coach, Tom Birchmeier, who shared that Joely and Charleigh “put in a lot of hours, have demonstrated the work ethic, dedication and desire to get better, and put everything they’ve got into their athletics and academics.”

Mid-Michigan Community College softball coach Bob Robinson also attended the signing event, and the girls’ future college coach admitted that he envisions both Joely and Charleigh competing for starting jobs on the softball team right away.

Shown on Feb. 21 are (seated, from left) Joe, Mary and Joely Angst, and Charleigh, LeAnn and Tim Birchmeier. Standing behind the signees are (from left) New Lothrop assistant softball coach Chad Henige, New Lothrop softball coach Tom Birchmeier and Mid-Michigan Community College softball coach Bob Robinson.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)