The Memorial Healthcare Public Safety Department is now serving as one of four Big Red Barrel project delivery locations throughout Shiawassee County for the public to safely dispose of their prescription drugs.

What can be disposed of? All pills are accepted, either loose or in plastic bags or pill bottles. No liquids will be accepted, unless all remaining liquid medication is poured out, and the container is air-dried and sealed in a plastic bag before being put into the Red Barrel. No inhalers or syringes will be accepted.

All medication will be disposed of in an environmentally safe, EPA approved manner. Pharmaceutical controlled substances ARE accepted, including, but not limited to, OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet. Drop off is free and anonymous.

The new Big Red Barrel is located in the main lobby of Memorial Healthcare, near the Public Safety Department, at 202 S. Water Street. The department is open for drop-off all day, every day.