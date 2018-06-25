Bicycle Group Visiting Owosso

Pedal Across Lower Michigan (PALM) will be arriving in Owosso on Tuesday, June 26 and will be camping overnight at Owosso High School. The bicycle organization, including 688 bicyclists, is a family bike tour that crosses lower Michigan from lake to lake, west to east. The riders range in age from eight years old to 80 and come from as far as California, Canada, and the New England states.

PALM is a nonprofit group founded in 1982 and dedicated to encouraging family bicycling, promoting bicycling safety and Michigan tourism.

This year the tour began in Holland with evening stops in Middleville, Portland, Owosso, Otisville and Almont. The tour will end in St. Clair. The daily route covers approximately 40 to 50 miles.

PALM has stayed in Owosso a total of five times, including 1994, 1996, 1999, 2007 and now 2018.

Kenneth Herburck, site coordinator, said, “So far we have had great cooperation from the downtown merchants and school districts. Everyone has done a fantastic job in making sure that Owosso will be rolling out the red carpet for PALM. Many of the

bicyclists are from Michigan and it is my hope they will see Owosso is a great place to visit and will come back for other events that are held in the city throughout the year.”