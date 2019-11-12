BETTY CAVERSON (right) announced she is running for the 2019 Glow Queen crown at Abiding in the Vine on Friday, Oct. 25 on behalf of the Healing Nest of Mid Michigan. Caverson is one of two candidates vying for the title. She is shown with her campaign manager, Donna Kerridge.

The Healing Nest of Mid Michigan is located at 100 S. Norton St. in Corunna. The group acts as a resource of healing for women with cancer – treating the mind, body and soul. Free services include massage, reiki, facials, hair/wig, make-up lessons and more. The services are offered to help women struggling through illness and related treatments by offering a place of peace, compassion and support.

Caverson explained that she’s had several members in her family that have faced cancer and that inspired her to decide on the Healing Nest for her fundraising efforts. She shared that she even had an uncle that had breast cancer and that men need to be more aware of breast cancer, too. She was also drawn to the fact she believes the Healing Nest is not as well known as some of the other county nonprofits and that it is a local organization – local being very important to her.

Caverson was also attracted to the mission of caring for women provided through the Healing Nest because she believes that many women who become sick don’t have the opportunity to be pampered and cared for, particularly those that are already taking care of their families.

Kerridge said when Caverson asked her to assist with her Glow Queen run, she never hesitated. “I just said ‘absolutely.’ I just love Betty.”

Fundraising activities include an event planned for Rivals Taphouse & Grille, starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9. A 50/50 will be held at that event. On Saturday, Nov. 16, Caverson will have a table at the Deer Widows Craft & Vendor Show at the Corunna Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Caverson/Kerridge team is also selling vouchers for Farmer’s Garden, to be used next year. Vouchers can be purchased for $10, $20 and $50 and would make a great stocking-stuffer or holiday gift idea. Proceeds will go to the Healing Nest.

Caverson has donation canisters at assorted locations, as well. A few of those include Greg & Lou’s, the Owosso Eagles Club and Time for Flowers in Corunna.

The 2019 Glow Queen will be decided on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the D’Mar Banquet Center.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit Donna Kerridge at 430 E. Williams St., Corunna on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Her number is (989) 277-9557.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)