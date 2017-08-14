BENO’S PIZZA ‘N’ MORE was introduced as Owosso’s newest pizza takeout by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Aug. 7 with a ribbon cutting. Beno’s, located inside Burton Corners Market at the intersection of W. M-21 and S. Baldwin Road, has a full kitchen and a menu featuring pizza, subs, salads, and some Mexican favorites. Beno’s opened on July 5, and owner Fred Beno reports that he and his staff have experienced a “great turnout” so far.

Beno has 35 years of experience in the food industry, having owned and operated the Rustic Inn in Elsie until 2005. He has also spent time as a secondary education teacher, a psychologist, and a day trader. After becoming bored with day trading, he decided to get back to what he enjoys – owning and operating a food establishment – and he has “never looked back.”

Joining the SRCC ambassadors and Fred for the ribbon cutting were manager Alex Koyne; employees Levi Peffer and Brandon Brault, and Fred’s significant other, Pat Stover.

Beno’s is open seven days per week – until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday – and offers delivery via a partnership with Owosso Eats. Their menu can be viewed on social media and through the Owosso Eats website.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)