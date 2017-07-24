SPAGHETTI DINNER BENEFIT is planned to offset the medical expenses related to leukemia for OHS student Shelby Porubsky. The dinner will be held at Owosso High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. A large number of area people are volunteering time and services regarding this special event. The dinner will consist of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and homemade cookies that will all be served in the school cafeteria. Live music will be provided and the auditorium will be open for dancing, as well. All proceeds will go to the Porubsky family to help with Shelby’s acute lymphoblastic leukemia expenses.

Shelby is in remission, and started maintenance in March. She is still receiving treatment through a port and taking maintenance chemo pills at home.

The cost for the spaghetti dinner benefit is $10 per person at the door. Please RSVP by calling (989) 729-5510.

(Courtesy Photo)