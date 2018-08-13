A benefit for Karen King will be held at DeVries Nature Conservancy from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23. Memorial Hospice RN Karen Njeeri King learned she was pregnant for her sixth child earlier this year. Shortly after she learned she was pregnant, she was diagnosed with cancer. Treatment options became a challenge and after many consultations with specialists, Karen had a successful surgery at U of M in May and was ready to celebrate being cancer-free and becoming a mother to her new baby. Sadly, the celebration was short-lived when it was discovered the baby had heart complications unrelated to her cancer. The doctors worked hard to allow her to carry the baby as long as possible, but a C-section had to be performed at 28 weeks. The baby passed away shortly after birth.

Karen has been unable to work since May, so the family has been without full income. Insurance has helped, but the family has been left with major unpaid medical bills.

This benefit for Karen King will include a taco bar, hot dogs, desserts, games, face painting, a silent auction, 50/50 and horse-drawn wagon rides. DeVries is located at 2635 N. M-52 in Owosso. The cost is $8 per person or $30 for a family of four.