The Shiawassee County Friend of the Court is offering “Bench Warrant Amnesty” on Monday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office located on the first floor at 208 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna. Do you have a Shiawassee County Friend of the Court Child Support bench warrant? Do you have a hardship getting back on your feet? Do you need an opportunity to make things right? Do you want to stay out of jail for the holidays? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, this solution might apply to you. Please note: you will not be arrested on any other outstanding warrants. If you have questions, call (989) 743-2397. Bring $300 or 1 percent of arrears balance, whichever is higher for each bench warrant. Cash or credit/debit cards accepted.

