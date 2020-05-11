IN ANNOUNCING his candidacy for a third term in the Michigan House of Representatives, Ben Frederick provided the following statement:

When my family became the recipients of a Habitat for Humanity home during my childhood, a desire was sparked in me to give back to our community. This culminated in nine years of service on the Owosso City Council through the Great Recession and recovery, including three terms as mayor. This local service, combined with 14 years as a legislative staff member, allowed me to gain extensive knowledge of the legislative process and a firm belief in the importance of collaboration and positive facilitation in civic projects of all types. Since 2016, it has been my honor to serve our region in the Michigan House of Representatives.

I have a proven record of working across the aisle while holding true to my values as evidenced in service as a member of the special committee which negotiated a bipartisan reform of our auto no fault insurance system. I was honored to join more recently with Governor Whitmer as the House author of the Michigan ReConnect Initiative, her top workforce development priority this term which involved an active partnership and negotiations with educators, employers, labor unions and adult learners. This important effort will help to elevate professional trades careers including apprenticeships, agricultural technology and industry-based credential programs which lead to high wage jobs for our people.

I am a lifelong resident of Owosso. I am very proud to hail from mid-Michigan and will continue to be relentless in advocating for the resources our area deserves as evidenced by securing the state disaster relief money initially denied Shiawassee County following the tornado damage we sustained last year.

As I seek a third and final term in the House during this critical period facing our communities, I’m doing so with my children in mind. I feel a responsibility to them and the next generation to continue to navigate our state through this difficult time and into our next season of renewal. I would be honored to receive your vote on November 3rd.

Frederick has received recognition from various groups over the years including being named a Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, a Champion for Life by the Pregnancy Resource Center of Shiawassee County and a Volunteer Award from the Friends of the Shiawassee River. Ben is married to his high school sweetheart, Lydia, and they have two children who attend public school.

(File Photo)