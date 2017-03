SHERIFF BRIAN BEGOLE was “very honored” to have received the 2017 Police Officer of the Year award from the Corunna VFW Post No. 4005 on Tuesday, March 21. BeGole (far right) was joined by post members (from left) Axel Nequist, Russ Kregger, Fred Blair, Art Darnell, Irene Hosking, and Carl Francis. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

BeGole Named Officer of the Year – Corunna VFW was last modified: by