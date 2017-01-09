Beef Market Animals to be shown at the 2017 Shiawassee County Fair, Aug. 6 to 12, must be owned by the exhibitor and be in the exhibitor’s possession by Sunday, Jan. 15. The steer or heifer must be enrolled and tagged with the official Shiawassee County Fair ear tag by the Beef Superintendents (or authorized agents of the department) on either Saturday, Jan. 21 or Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Every calf must have an R.F.I.D. tag in its ear (or it must be available for inspection) or the calf will not be tagged. Each exhibitor may tag up to three animals. Families may tag animals as family projects with all children’s names listed. Animals that have not been enrolled (tagged) will not be eligible to show.