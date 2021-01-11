Beef Market Animals to be shown at the 2021 Shiawassee County Fair – from Sunday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 14 – must be owned by the exhibitor and be in the exhibitor’s possession by Monday, Feb. 15.

Animal check-in will be online this year. All exhibitors must complete the online Google form to enroll their animal for the fair. Every calf must have an R.F.I.D. tag in its ear to complete the form. Forms must be completed and submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Each exhibitor may tag up to three animals. Families may tag animals as family projects with all children’s names listed. Animals that have not been enrolled will not be eligible to show. In person animal tagging will not take place this year.

The necessary Google form can be found at https://forms.gle/c6td6ksDkXNEVoMK9. Send an email to scasbeef@gmail.com for more information.