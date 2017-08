BECCA SCOTT was practicing fishtail braiding on her horse at the Shiawassee County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Twelve-year-old Becca has been involved at the fair for five years and is a member of Hoof Prints 4-H Club. The horse she showed this year, Curlie Sioux, is actually owned by club leader, Mary Schwab.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)