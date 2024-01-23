Greg Morton and Anastasia.

(Courtesy Photos)

The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts has a host of talented performers coming to its stage to entertain the community during the cold months of winter. Beat the January blues with a trio of entertainers.

America’s Got Talent Semi-Finalist Greg Morton will take to the Lebowsky stage on Friday, Jan. 26. After 35 years of entertaining worldwide, opening for Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall and appearing on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and his own Dry Bar Comedy Special, he is coming to Lebowsky Center. Ages 18 and up.

Inspired by the beloved film, the musical Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian empire to Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. A musical appropriate for most ages. This production is sponsored by Connie and Jerry Voight and Young Cadillac. Anastasia will run Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 3 and more information can be found at lebowskycenter.com.