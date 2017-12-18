Corunna basketball coach Rocky Buscemi will host the 1st annual “Battle of the Midway” Basketball Classic at Corunna High School on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Several top-10 teams from around the state will be attending, with more then 30 players who will play college basketball at some level participating.

The Division 1 prospects include Myron Gardner, Detroit Loyola, the No. 5 player in the class of 2019; Carl Bow and David Hearns, Hazel Park, both top-30 players in the class of 2018; and Pierre “PJ” Brooks, Detroit Douglass, a top-5 player in the class of 2021. Also participating will be Kevin Rice and Latrell Fordham, Goodrich, both top-20 players in the class of 2020; Tyson Davis, Goodrich, a top-5 player in the class of 2021; Cade Coleman, Davison, a top-15 player in the class of 2019; and Sage Walker, Corunna, a top-30 player in the class of 2019.

Games begin on Friday, Dec. 22, with Corunna facing off against Sterling Heights Parkway Christian at 2:30 p.m.; Detroit Public Safety Academy playing St. Clair at 4 p.m.; Detroit Loyola matching up with Hazel Park at 5:45 p.m.; and Davison tipping off against Lansing Waverly at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, play opens with Detroit Douglass versus Unionville-Sebewaing at noon, Farmington will face off against Sterling Heights Parkway Christian at 1:45 p.m., Detroit Loyola will take on Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at 3:30 p.m., Goodrich will battle Warren Woods Tower at 5:15 p.m., and Rockford and Corunna will play the final “Battle of the Midway” game at 7 p.m.

Admission is only $5, and Buscemi hopes community residents take advantage of this opportunity to watch some of the state’s best teams and players compete right here in Shiawassee County.