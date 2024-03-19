STATE REPRESENTATIVE Brian BeGole (right), of Antrim Township, recently presented a state tribute to Battalion Chief Michael Thornburg of the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department in appreciation of his 51 years of service as he enters retirement. Thornburg joined the department in 1972, beginning as a firefighter and eventually serving as an assistant engineer, engineer and assistant chief.

“The life-threatening tasks firefighters face demand courage, preparation, commitment and knowledge,” BeGole said. “We are incredibly thankful for all that Chief Thornburg has provided in his service to our families and this community. He has also trained hundreds of firefighters over the years – helping to provide protection and security for countless more homes, businesses and lives.

“We owe him a debt of gratitude for his remarkable service and selflessness and I hope he and his family enjoy the same security and well-being he provided for others for decades.”

BeGole is in his first term serving the 71st House District, which includes Owosso Township.

(Courtesy Photo)