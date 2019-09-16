BARK FOR LIFE, in support of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Shiawassee County, brought out an assortment of the cutest pooches in the region last Saturday – in a variety of colors, sizes, ages and breeds. On the smaller end of the canine spectrum was Lila, a 6-month old Chinese Crested, shown being carried by her owner, Abigail Sawisch. On the opposite end of the spectrum was Cheyanne, a five-year-old Doberman, who had brought her owner, Laura Hoover, along. Both canines were well behaved and seemed receptive to the event.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)