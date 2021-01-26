(Courtesy Photo)

The new Veterinary Technology building at Baker College of Owosso officially welcomed its first cohort of students last week, just six months after the facility’s June groundbreaking. The new building is solely dedicated to Baker College’s Vet Tech degree program, which is new to the Owosso campus this academic year.

Twenty students, all who are scheduled to graduate in May 2022, are the first to attend in-person classes in the 4,500-square-foot building, which houses classrooms, diagnostic labs, offices and treatment, operating and x-ray rooms.

Currently, the students are supported by Elsie Velazquez, Baker College’s program director of veterinary technology, Medical Director Dr. Russ Ritchie and one lab assistant. As the program grows moving forward, and limits to in-person education shift, additional staff will be added.

While the program and facility will not be offering veterinary services directly to the public, Baker College will be partnering with the Shiawassee and Genesee County Humane Societies to assist with routine surgeries, such as spay/neuter and dental procedures, for local rescue animals. Additionally, Baker will partner with local veterinary clinics to serve as a resource for student internships and surgical rotations.

“We’re so thrilled to be a part of the Owosso community, and are eager to deepen our roots here,” said Velazquez. “We’re also looking forward to supporting our partnerships with the local Humane Societies and area veterinary clinics, which will allow us to serve the community, while our students gain valuable practical experience in their field.”

Baker College has been training veterinary technicians since 2003. In addition to Owosso, Baker College offers its Vet Tech program at three additional campuses in Cadillac, Jackson and Muskegon. More information on veterinary technology at Baker is available at www.baker.edu.