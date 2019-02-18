BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION of Topeka, a landmark case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954, was the subject of this exhibit featured in the Black History Month Student Expo at Baker College of Owosso on Wednesday, Feb. 13. In its ruling, the Supreme Court declared state laws establishing separate public schools for black and white students to be unconstitutional.

Although the ruling brought to an end state-sponsored segregation, the Baker College students who created this exhibit acknowledge that the effects of segregation are still felt today.

“As teaching students, it is important that we recognize that, although segregation in education is no longer allowed, the trauma of segregation still exists,” explained group member Dawn Abke (left). “Our future students may not have experienced segregation, but the memories have trickled down through the generations. That pain is still present, and we need to be aware of that as teachers.”

Shown with Abke are two of her fellow group members, Jiabao Wen and Ramsey Rood. Not present are group members Lillee, Jaelyn and Julie.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)