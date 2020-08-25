ANGEL’S HANDS OUTREACH in Westown hosted a backpack giveaway event in Owosso’s Bentley Park on Saturday, Aug. 15. The community response was enormous, since various needs have risen this year during the ongoing pandemic. Nearly 1,000 backpacks were available to the public. Several local businesses including Owosso Muffler Man, Domino’s Pizza and others participated in collecting the backpacks for the event.

The Salvation Army Owosso Citadel and several area churches were on hand to assist Angel’s Hands Outreach, under organizer Christial Sierra, with the giveaway. Life in Christ Church offered balloons and face painting, Victory Biker Church gave away new shoes and Wildfire Ministries handed out the backpacks and juice/beverages. Campgrounds-R-Us, Owosso Speedway and Muffler Man provided raffle items for baskets.

Sierra shared that masks were available to anyone, adult or child, who wanted one and that the food provided was handled only by individuals who were both masked and gloved. Hand sanitizer was also available, and the maximum people allowed to attend at any one time, was kept at 100 or less. She was very pleased with the outcome of the event.

Sierra also said that any extra backpacks were available through the Salvation Army Owosso Citadel. Some were going to children in Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

Angel’s Hands Outreach is located at 819 W. Main St., Owosso and can be reached at (517) 803-6745. The Salvation Army Owosso Citadel is located at 302 E. Exchange St. and further information can be found by calling (989) 725-7485. Lt. Justin Steckbauer took over as officer at the Owosso Salvation Army location in July 2019.

