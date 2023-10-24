A RIBBON cutting was held Thursday, Oct. 19 at Azee Branding Solutions at their new location, 114 W. Main St., Owosso. Azee has been open since 2015 and moved to the new location in May. Tony and his wife Danica are holding the big scissors.

The new location offers 8,500 sq. ft. Azee Branding Solutions is a branding agency that offers digital and print branding, in order to help grow businesses.

In a resounding endorsement, AZEE Branding Solutions has declared The Armory as the ultimate launchpad for businesses in need of workspace. The renowned branding company credits The Armory for providing the ideal environment to nurture its growth, eventually reaching a stage where they required their independent space. Hailed as a stellar incubator space, The Armory is rapidly earning a reputation as the go-to destination for startups and emerging businesses, offering the ideal blend of support and resources to foster success. AZEE Branding Solutions’ resounding endorsement underscores the pivotal role played by The Armory in propelling businesses towards independence and success.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)