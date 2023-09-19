A CHECK in the amount of $1,500 was presented to AYSO Region 814 in Durand on Wednesday, Sept. 13 by Graff Durand General Manager Chip Watt. Accepting the check was Region 814 President Mollie Shay (holding check), along with Region 814 board member Deneice Senk and coach Tanner Shay. Region 814 will use the donated funds to purchase equipment.

The Durand AYSO program could increase this initial donation by up to $500 by participating in Graff Durand’s upcoming test drive promotion. For every test drive sought by Durand AYSO supporters during this promotion, the Durand AYSO program will receive a commission, up to $500.

Graff Durand has donated to the Durand AYSO program for several years and Region 814 President Mollie Shay is thankful for the support. She says that the funds will purchase new nets and balls and whatever is left will go towards the concession stand the organization is planning.

The fall AYSO season is underway, but interested youngsters can sign up for the spring season during the early part of 2024. Sign-up sheets will go home with students in January and sign-ups will take place in February. For more information, follow “Region 814 AYSO Soccer” on social media or visit www.ayso814.org.

Details regarding the Graff promotion will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more information.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)